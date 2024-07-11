Pivetta (4-6) took the loss Wednesday as the Red Sox fell 5-2 to the A's, giving up four runs on six hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out 10.

The 10 Ks tied his season high, a mark he originally set in his first start of the year March 29 against Seattle, and which he matched in his last outing July 4 in Miami. Pivetta has fanned at least nine batters in four of his last eight starts, posting a 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:15 K:BB through 45.1 innings over that stretch. He'll try not to cool off during his time off, as Pivetta isn't scheduled to take the mound again before the All-Star break.