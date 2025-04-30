Pivetta (5-1) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over 5.1 innings in a 7-4 victory over the Giants. He struck out nine.

The right-hander continues to shine to begin his tenure with the Padres. Pivetta has yet to allow more than three runs in a start, and his new home stadium has been a perfect fit for the typically homer-prone veteran -- Willy Adames' solo shot in the fourth inning Tuesday was the first long ball Pivetta had served up in four trips to the mound at Petco Park, and just his second of the season. Pivetta will take a 1.78 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 39:8 K:BB through 35.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend in Pittsburgh.