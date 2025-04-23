Pivetta (4-1) allowed two hits and two walks over seven shutout innings Tuesday, striking out six and earning a win over Detroit.

Pivetta was dominant again Tuesday, letting just one runner reach scoring position. He's turned in seven scoreless frames in three of his five starts this season and dropped his ERA to 1.20 through 30 innings. He tossed 58 of 91 pitches for strikes in Tuesday's start, including 11 whiffs. Pivetta will carry a 30:7 K:BB into his next matchup, which is projected to be at home against the Giants next week.