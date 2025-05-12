Pivetta (5-2) took the loss Sunday against the Rockies, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five in four innings.

Pivetta surrendered a home run for a third consecutive start when he gave up a first-inning three-run blast to Hunter Goodman. The damage continued in the third, with Goodman supplying a two-run triple and then eventually coming in to score. Pivetta went fewer than five innings for just the second time this year. He had given up just six earned runs in his last five starts combined, including a seven-inning scoreless outing against the Rockies on April 11. Pivetta's ERA raised over a full point to 3.05, and he'll look to rebound in a home start versus the Mariners over the weekend.