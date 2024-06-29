Pivetta (4-5) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on seven hits and a walk over four-plus innings in a 9-2 loss to the Padres. He struck out four.

The right-hander was cruising through four innings, but San Diego erupted for all nine of its runs in the fifth before Boston's pitching staff was able to secure an out. Pivetta served up a two-run homer to Kyle Higashioka to begin that offensive outburst, and he's been taken deep five times in his last three starts, stumbling to a 6.46 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over that stretch despite a 13:3 K:BB in 15.1 innings. Pivetta will try to keep the ball in the park in his next outing, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Miami.