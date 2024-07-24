Pivetta (4-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Rockies, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on 10 hits over 2.2 innings. He struck out six.

It was a brutal outing for Pivetta, who had allowed just nine hits and four runs over 19.2 innings in his previous three starts. After Wednesday's implosion, the 31-year-old right-hander's ERA ballooned from 3.87 to 4.50 with a 1.18 WHIP and 102:21 K:BB across 84 innings this season. Pivetta will be glad to put Coors Field in the rearview mirror -- he's currently slated to face the Mariners at home early next week in his next outing.