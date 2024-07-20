Pivetta allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight over six scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Friday.

Pivetta posted a scoreless outing for the fourth time this year, including twice over three starts in July. It turns out he was keeping the Dodgers at bay, as Zack Kelly and Brennan Bernardino combined to unravel in the eighth inning, culminating in a game-deciding grand slam from Freddie Freeman. Pivetta's winless stretch is now at five starts, and he remains at 4-6 on the year with a 3.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 96:21 K:BB through 81.1 innings over 15 starts. The right-hander is projected for a difficult road start at Colorado in his next outing.