Pivetta struck out 10 batters while allowing one hit and two walks over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision against Miami on Thursday.

Pivetta was downright dominant Thursday, racking up 15 swinging strikes en route to his second double-digit punchout performance of the campaign. He held the Marlins hitless until Jesus Sanchez tripled against him in the seventh inning, and the right-hander departed in line for a victory with a 2-0 lead. However, Boston's bullpen eliminated Pivetta's chance for the win by giving up two runs in the bottom of the eighth. Nonetheless, the performance was an excellent bounce-back for Pivetta after he had posted a 6.98 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across his previous four starts.