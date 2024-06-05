Pivetta (3-4) earned the win Wednesday over Atlanta, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings.
It was a stellar effort against a potent Atlanta lineup from Pivetta, who now has nine strikeouts in consecutive starts while punching out eight or more in four of his last five outings. The 31-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.40 with a 0.94 WHIP and 51:9 K:BB across eight starts (42.1 innings) this season. Pivetta is currently in line for a home matchup with the Phillies early next week in his next outing.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Fans nine batters in defeat•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Roughed up by Milwaukee•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Efficient in earning second win•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Eight Ks in no-decision•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Hit hard in return•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Activated prior to start•