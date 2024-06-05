Pivetta (3-4) earned the win Wednesday over Atlanta, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out nine over seven scoreless innings.

It was a stellar effort against a potent Atlanta lineup from Pivetta, who now has nine strikeouts in consecutive starts while punching out eight or more in four of his last five outings. The 31-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 3.40 with a 0.94 WHIP and 51:9 K:BB across eight starts (42.1 innings) this season. Pivetta is currently in line for a home matchup with the Phillies early next week in his next outing.