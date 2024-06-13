Pivetta did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 8-6 win over the Phillies, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts over four innings.

It was a rough night from the start, as Pivetta allowed the first three batters he faced to reach base and surrendered two runs in each of the first and third innings. The four walks were a season high, and he allowed at least one baserunner in every inning. Pivetta has been inconsistent this season, with six starts of two or fewer earned runs and three starts yielding five. On the season, Pivetta owns a 3.88 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 55:13 K:BB in nine starts and lines up against the Blue Jays next Monday.