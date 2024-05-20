Pivetta (2-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on one hit over six innings against the Cardinals. He struck out eight.

A fourth inning solo homer by Lars Nootbaar was the only blemish against Pivetta, who needed just 72 pitches to retire 18 of the 19 batters he faced. It was the second consecutive start for Pivetta with eight K's as he's struck out 16 over 11.2 innings while allowing only three runs during that stretch. However, it should be noted that all three runs were scored by way of the long ball and Pivetta has now allowed six homers, including five of the solo variety, over his last three appearances. Pivetta will look to continue the momentum into his next start, tentatively slated to take place next weekend when the Red Sox welcome the Brewers into Fenway for a three-game set.