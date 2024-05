The Red Sox activated Pivetta (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Pivetta will rejoin the Red Sox's rotation Wednesday in Atlanta. The right-hander has been sidelined since April 9 with a right elbow flexor strain but was cleared to return after making one rehab start. He went just three innings and threw only 62 pitches in his lone rehab outing last Thursday, so Pivetta probably won't be asked to handle a full workload in his return to the big-league rotation.