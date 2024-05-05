Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Pivetta (elbow) is expected to be activated from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game in Atlanta, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Cora stopped short of confirming Pivetta for Wednesday, as the right-hander presumably needs to check out fine following a bullpen session Sunday or Monday before the Red Sox formally clear him to rejoin the rotation. Pivetta, who has been on the shelf since April 9 with a right elbow flexor strain, made a rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Thursday and gave up four earned runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five across three innings. Despite the less-than-stellar results, the Red Sox were apparently encouraged by how Pivetta felt physically in the outing and are eager to bring him back into the big-league rotation this week.