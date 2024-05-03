Manager Alex Cora said Friday that Pivetta (elbow) does not need to make another rehab start, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Pivetta surrendered four runs over three-plus innings during his lone rehab start at Triple-A Worcester on Thursday. Despite his subpar performance, the Red Sox will waste no time returning the 31-year-old right-hander to their rotation, which has already been hit hard by injuries this season. Pivetta has given up one earned run across 11 innings through two starts this year, and he appears in line to make his return in Atlanta on Tuesday or Wednesday.