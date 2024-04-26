Pivetta (elbow) will throw a 50-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
If Pivetta comes out the live BP session without any hiccups, he should be cleared to make a rehab start next week. That would probably set him up to rejoin the Red Sox' rotation the following week if all goes well. Pivetta has been out since early April with a right elbow flexor strain.
