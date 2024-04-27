After throwing a 50-pitch live batting practice session Saturday, Pivetta (elbow) noted that he was able to throw all his pitches and was happy with his outing, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Pivetta continues to make progress in his rehab from a right elbow flexor strain that landed him on the 15-day IL on April 9. Before landing on the IL, Pivetta went 1-1 over two starts, allowing one run on eight hits while striking out 13 over 11 frames.
More News
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Will make rehab start•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Set for bullpen session Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Not on mound yet•
-
Red Sox's Nick Pivetta: Slated to play catch Saturday•