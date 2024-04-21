Share Video

Pivetta (elbow) threw a bullpen session Saturday, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

The next milestones for Pivetta are throwing an up-and-down session Thursday in Cleveland that will be followed by a live batting practice. After that, the team will decide if the right-hander needs a rehab assignment, although manager Alex Cora said he prefers the pitcher make at least one rehab start.

