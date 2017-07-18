Scott was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Brian Johnson will be recalled from the minors ahead of his start Tuesday, so Scott was sent down to open up a roster spot. The 27-year-old has posted a 3.75 ERA (5.31 FIP) over 24 innings of relief with the big-league club this season.

