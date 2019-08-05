Scott was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Scott will take the roster spot of Taylor Clarke, who was optioned to Reno after Sunday's game against the Nationals. The southpaw has failed to impress across 44 innings at Triple-A this season, notching a 6.95 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 55:33 K:BB with the Aces.

More News
Our Latest Stories