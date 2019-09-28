Scott (1-0) allowed one hit in a scoreless eighth inning, striking out one and earning the win versus the Padres.

Scott entered with the Diamondbacks trailing 3-2, but he kept a clean performance and the offense rallied for four runs to earn the 30-year-old a win. Scott has allowed two runs in 3.2 innings over eight appearances in September. Overall, he's posted a 4.91 ERA in 7.1 innings this season at the major-league level.