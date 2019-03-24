Scott allowed a walk and two hits in a scoreless third of an inning Saturday against San Francisco.

Scott is seeking one of the final spots in the bullpen and has put forth worthy numbers. He has a 3.38 ERA and 1.13 WHIP with seven strikeouts over eight innings.

