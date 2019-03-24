Scott was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Despite posting a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through eight innings this spring, Scott was unable to lock down one of the Diamondbacks' final bullpen spots. The southpaw owns a career 3.91 ERA across parts of three major-league campaigns (48.1 innings), making him a candidate to join the big club when a fresh reliever is needed.

