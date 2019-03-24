Diamondbacks' Robby Scott: Fails to win roster spot
Scott was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Despite posting a respectable 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through eight innings this spring, Scott was unable to lock down one of the Diamondbacks' final bullpen spots. The southpaw owns a career 3.91 ERA across parts of three major-league campaigns (48.1 innings), making him a candidate to join the big club when a fresh reliever is needed.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
A deep sleeper from every team
Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.
-
2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Busts 2.0
Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...