Scott was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

The 30-year-old spent most of 2019 at the Triple-A level, where he recorded a 6.94 ERA with a 61:35 K:BB over 48 innings pitched. The southpaw has struggled to dominate major-league hitters in limited action, posting a 1.31 WHIP with a 53:27 K:BB in 55.2 innings pitched over four partial seasons in the majors.

More News
Our Latest Stories