The Red Sox selected Sherriff's contract from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Sherriff earned the promotion by collecting a 3.00 ERA and 16:8 K:BB over 15 frames with Worcester. The left-handed reliever last appeared in the big leagues in 2021.
