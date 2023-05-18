site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-ryan-sherriff-optioned-to-triple-a | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's Ryan Sherriff: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
May 18, 2023
at
2:12 pm ET
•
1 min read
Sherriff was optioned to Triple-A Worcester by the Red Sox on Thursday.
Sherriff threw two scoreless frames during his brief time up with the big club. The Red Sox haven't announced a corresponding move, but it's expected to be Kutter Crawford (hamstring) coming off the injured list prior to the weekend series in San Diego.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
03/12/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/23/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
08/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
08/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
06/17/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read