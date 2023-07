Sherriff elected free agency Monday after clearing waivers, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

The lefty reliever will look to land a minor-league or MLB deal elsewhere after Boston removed him from its 40-man roster over the weekend. Sherriff made five relief appearances for the Red Sox this season but otherwise spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Worcester, pitching to a 2.82 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 24:10 K:BB in 22.1 innings with the affiliate.