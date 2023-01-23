Sherriff announced Saturday via his personal Twitter account that he agreed to a minor-league contract with the Red Sox.

After making 16 appearances in the majors with the Rays in 2021, Sherriff pitched exclusively in the minors in 2022 as a member of the Phillies organization. The 32-year-old lefty saw the bulk of his action at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, logging a 3.18 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 11.1 innings. Sherriff may get the opportunity to audition for a spot in Boston's big-league bullpen during spring training, but he'll most likely be assigned to Triple-A Worcester before camp breaks.