Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Held out Friday
Pearce (shin) is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pearce was forced to leave Thursday's contest a little while after getting struck by a pitch on his shin in his first plate appearance. Manager Alex Cora will give him some added rest, though he did escape the incident without any structural damage. Consider him day-to-day moving forward.
