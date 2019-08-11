Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Transferred to 60-day IL
Pearce (knee) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
This move clears a 40-man roster spot for Chris Owings, whose contract was purchased in a corresponding move. Pearce recently suffered a partially torn PCL while rehabbing a back injury. The partial tear will not require surgery, but could mean the end of his 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Suffers partially torn PCL•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Unable to run consistently•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Not close to returning•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Expects to miss another month•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Experiences setback in rehab•
-
Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Won't be ready for London series•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates a couple two-start sleeper possibilities, but...
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...