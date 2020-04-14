Pearce said Tuesday in an interview with Mike Mutnanksy of SportsRadio 93.7 WEEI-FM Boston that he has "officially retired" from professional baseball.

Pearce previously indicated in December that he had "unofficially retired," but after taking a few more months to evaluate his options, he's decided to hang up his spikes for good. He'll step away from the game after appearing in the majors in parts of 13 seasons with eight clubs, posting a .772 OPS and 91 home runs in 766 games. The 37-year-old's most memorable moment came in the 2018 Fall Classic, when he slugged three home runs for the Red Sox en route to earning World Series MVP honors.