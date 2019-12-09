Pearce (knee) told Rob Bradford of WEEI.com via text message that he has "unofficially retired" from baseball.

Pearce is a free agent this winter after back and knee injuries limited him to just 29 games with the Red Sox in 2019, but that was enough for him to secure 10 years of big-league service time and the fully vested pension that comes with it. Set to turn 37 years old in April, Pearce isn't likely to earn anything more than a minor-league deal in free agency, so he'll step away from the game following a productive career as a short-side platoon man at first base, designation hitter and in the corner outfield. Pearce, who slugged 91 home runs and posted a 110 wRC+ across 766 games, is best known for his heroics in the 2018 postseason, when he earned World Series MVP honors for Boston.