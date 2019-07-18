Manager Alex Cora suggested Pearce (back/knee) is not close to returning from the injured list, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Pearce is currently rehabbing at the team's spring training facilities in Fort Myers, Florida, though he is still limited to hitting off a tee. "Just rehabbing down there," Cora said. "Nothing even close to (being) back." Pearce was originally expected to miss another month after suffering a setback at the beginning of July, but given his lack of progress so far, it now sounds like the veteran first baseman will be sidelined for longer.