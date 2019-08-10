Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Suffers partially torn PCL
Pearce suffered a partially torn PCL but will not require surgery, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
He seems to have suffered the injury while rehabbing his back injury. Pearce has been on the shelf since May 31 and may be done for the season after this latest setback, although he is still working to try to get back this year. He was in Boston this weekend to get treatment.
