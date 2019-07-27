Red Sox's Steve Pearce: Unable to run consistently
Pearce (back/knee) is currently unable to run consistently at this point in his rehab process, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Manager Alex Cora provided the discouraging update to Pearce's recovery, who's been on the shelf since June 1. The 36-year-old has been rehabbing at the team's spring training facilities in Fort Myers, Fla., since injuring his knee in a rehab game in early July. It's unclear whether Cora's update delays Pearce's expected return, but it could still be several weeks until he rejoins the major-league club.
