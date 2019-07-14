Red Sox's Steven Wright: Exits with foot bruise
Wright was diagnosed with a right foot contusion after X-rays came back negative Saturday, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Wright had a rough evening as he allowed three runs on three hits in one-third of an inning before he was hit by a line drive in the foot to force his exit. The 34-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Being considered for rotation•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Returns as expected•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Will be activated Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Could be activated next week•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Makes 2019 debut at Triple-A•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Rehab assignment impending•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, projections
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.