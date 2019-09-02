The Red Sox transferred Wright (toe, elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Wright will be eligible to return in mid-September, but since he has yet to resume a proper throwing program, it appears more likely than not that his season is over. The right-hander was first placed on the IL in July with a bruised toe, but his elbow looks to be his chief concern at this point. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow in early July from Dr. James Andrews and is likely still awaiting clearance for the next step in his rehab.

