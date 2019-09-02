Red Sox's Steven Wright: Heads to 60-day IL
The Red Sox transferred Wright (toe, elbow) to the 60-day injured list Sunday.
Wright will be eligible to return in mid-September, but since he has yet to resume a proper throwing program, it appears more likely than not that his season is over. The right-hander was first placed on the IL in July with a bruised toe, but his elbow looks to be his chief concern at this point. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection in the elbow in early July from Dr. James Andrews and is likely still awaiting clearance for the next step in his rehab.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Receives PRP injection•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Meeting with Dr. James Andrews•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Visiting doctors in Boston•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out longer than expected•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Moves to IL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Exits with foot bruise•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...