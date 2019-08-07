Red Sox's Steven Wright: Receives PRP injection
Wright (toe) received a PRP injection in his elbow, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Wright has been sidelined since mid-July with a bruised toe, but he received a shot to alleviate pain in his elbow after visiting with Dr. James Andrews on Tuesday. It's not yet known how this will affect the veteran's recovery timeline.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Meeting with Dr. James Andrews•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Visiting doctors in Boston•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out longer than expected•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Moves to IL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Exits with foot bruise•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Being considered for rotation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...