Play

Wright (elbow) was released by the Red Sox on Friday.

Injuries and suspensions for both domestic violence and PEDs have combined to limit Wright to just 84 innings over the last three seasons. He wasn't particularly effective when available, posting a 4.71 ERA over that stretch. He most recently received a PRP injection in his elbow, making his status unclear for 2020. With plenty of risk from his age, injuries and performance, he may have a tough time finding a major-league deal this winter.

More News
Our Latest Stories