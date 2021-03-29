The Pirates reassigned Wright (elbow) to their minor-league camp Monday.
Wright hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2019 and didn't join the Pirates for spring training until last week, so he was never a legitimate threat to make the Opening Day roster. The knuckleballer at least appears to be back to full health following the reconstructive arm surgery, as he's scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut in Monday's game against the Twins, according to Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic. Once the exhibition schedule concludes Tuesday, Wright will likely stick around at the Pirates' spring facility in Florida to continue to ramp up while awaiting for a potential opening in the big-league rotation or bullpen.