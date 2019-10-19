Play

Wright will undergo Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Wright was released by the Red Sox on Friday, a move which looks to be at least partially informed by this news. The surgery will almost certainly keep Wright out for all of the 2020 season, but if he undergoes the procedure soon, he could be good to go by spring training of 2021. Whether he's able to find a job at that point remains to be seen. He'll be 36 years old at that point and has posted a 4.71 ERA over his last three seasons, serving suspensions for domestic violence and PEDs over that stretch.

