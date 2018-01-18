Wright (knee) is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

After an All-Star campaign in 2016, Wright appeared in just five games for the Red Sox last season (8.25 ERA in 24 innings) before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in May. He was able to pick up a throwing program earlier in winter, and given his progress, the hope is that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, barring any setbacks. Assuming he's healthy for the start of the season, Wright figures to factor into the team's starting rotation at least until Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) returns. The 33-year-old and the Red Sox recently avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.