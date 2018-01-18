Red Sox's Steven Wright: Hopeful for Opening Day
Wright (knee) is expected to be ready for Opening Day, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
After an All-Star campaign in 2016, Wright appeared in just five games for the Red Sox last season (8.25 ERA in 24 innings) before undergoing season-ending knee surgery in May. He was able to pick up a throwing program earlier in winter, and given his progress, the hope is that he'll be ready to go by Opening Day, barring any setbacks. Assuming he's healthy for the start of the season, Wright figures to factor into the team's starting rotation at least until Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) returns. The 33-year-old and the Red Sox recently avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.1 million contract.
More News
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Avoids arbitration, re-signs with Red Sox•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Arrested on domestic assault charges•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Heads to 60-day DL•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Has successful knee surgery•
-
Red Sox's Steven Wright: Out for remainder of season•
-
Future is now for these breakouts
Heath Cummings highlights 12 budding stars under the age of 25 you should target in Fantasy...
-
Catcher Tiers 1.0
Thinking of making a heavy investment at catcher? Your options are limited, says Scott White,...
-
Top Prospects By Position
Check out Scott White's top rookie-eligible players at each position as you get ready for your...
-
Top 100 prospects: Who's ready?
You want prospects? Scott White unveils his annual list tailored specifically for Fantasy owners....
-
There's only one Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani is a one-of-a-kind player, and we'll treat him like that in your Fantasy lea...
-
Cole throws a wrench in Astros rotation
Gerrit Cole is a big get for the Astros, but for a team already loaded with pitching, you have...