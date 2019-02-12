Wright will wear a knee brace in 2019, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Wright dealt with lingering knee issues for a majority of the 2018 campaign, limiting the veteran knuckleballer to just four starts and 16 relief appearances. He underwent a scope on his left knee after the season, but Wright doesn't believe his knee will ever be completely healthy. "I don't think I'm ever going to feel 100 percent like I did before I hurt my knee. But it's just trying to get as close to that as we can and staying consistent with it," the right-hander said. Wright is a candidate to close for the Red Sox in 2019, though he seems more likely to fill a swingman role.

