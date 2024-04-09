Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that there is concern about the bone structure in Story's left shoulder and surgery might be required, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Story is dealing with a subluxation and the worry after an exam in Boston with team doctors is that he might have additional damage. He will receive a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache on Friday, after which more will be known about his long-term prognosis. Story has not yet been ruled out for the season, but if surgery is need it would surely be a season-ender.
