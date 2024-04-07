Story (shoulder) said Saturday he hopes to play again this year but indicated there's a chance he's out for the season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The 31-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a dislocated left shoulder and is without an official timetable for his return, but it appears he could be out for most or all of the season. Story is undergoing a more extensive evaluation Monday in Boston, which should shed more light on the length of his absence. Pable Reyes and David Hamilton are the likely favorites to fill in at shortstop for the Red Sox.