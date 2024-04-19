Story (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The move was strictly procedural, as Story has already been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 season. The transaction opened a 40-man roster spot for the newly acquired Vladimir Gutierrez.
