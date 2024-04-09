Story will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to repair a fractured glenoid in his left shoulder, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story suffered that injury as well as a subluxation when he landed awkwardly after attempting a diving stop on a grounder during a game last Friday. The recovery timetable for the surgery is six months, which will end Story's 2024 season but should give him a shot to be ready at the start of the 2025 campaign. Story will have played just 145 of a possible 486 games (31 percent) in three seasons with the Red Sox after signing a six-year, $140 million contract. Boston is expected to use a platoon of David Hamilton and Romy Gonzalez at shortstop for the time being.