Story was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Red Sox on Saturday with a dislocated left shoulder, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Story suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Angels when he landed awkwardly after attempting a diving stop on a grounder. He will undergo a more extensive exam Monday in Boston, during which he'll be checked for potential labrum damage. A determination could be made then if he needs surgery or will attempt the rest and rehab route. Pablo Reyes is starting at shortstop Saturday and David Hamilton -- who replaced Story on the active roster -- could also see some action at short.