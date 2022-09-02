Danish was recalled from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old journeyman has a 4.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 25 strikeouts in 31.1 innings in the majors this season. Danish is up to replace Zack Kelly (paternity list) in Boston's bullpen.
