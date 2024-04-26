Abreu is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus the Cubs.
Southpaw Shota Imanaga is toeing the rubber for the Cubs, so the left-handed hitting Abreu is receiving a day off. Tyler O'Neill will cover right field and Rob Refsnyder will get a start in left for the Red Sox.
