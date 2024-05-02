Abreu went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-2 win against the Giants.

Abreu stole a base in three straight games between April 15 and April 18, but he hadn't notched any thefts over his subsequent 10 contests coming into Wednesday. The 24-year-old outfielder continues to cement his place in the starting lineup, as he's slashing .316/.395/.519 with two homers, 12 RBI, 14 runs and five thefts on the campaign. Abreu began the campaign as Boston's fourth outfielder but has since emerged as the team's everyday right fielder and cleanup hitter.